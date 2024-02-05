WBJEE 2024 Registration Ends Today At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

WBJEE 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the registration window for the WBJEE Exam today, February 5th, 2024, according to the revised timetable. Candidates who are eligible and want to take the exam can do so by registering on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The revised confirmation page can be corrected online and downloaded from February 7th to 9th. According to the timetable, the WBJEE 2024 admit card will be available from April 18th to April 28th, until 2 pm. Candidates are recommended to download the admit card at the earliest and not wait till the last minute.

The WBJEE 2024 Exam will be held on April 28th, 2024, with Paper I - Mathematics and Paper II - Physics and Chemistry. Paper I will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Paper II from 2 p.m.

WBJEE 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click the "Online Application Form Submission for WBJEE 2024" link.

3. Click on "New Candidate Registration."

4. Enter all of the details and submit.

5. If required, upload papers and pay the charge.

6. Submit and download the form.

7. Print out the same.

WBJEE 2024 Syllabus includes three major subjects: mathematics, physics, and chemistry. The paper will be in Bengali and English, with 155 questions. It will be conducted offline (pen and paper test), with multiple-choice questions.