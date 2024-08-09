WBJEE Counselling 2024 Mop-Up Seat Allotment Result Released At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

WBJEE Counselling 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) announced the mop-up round results today. Candidates can view their seat allotment status on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, by logging in with their WBJEE roll number and password. The Mop-Up Round is conducted to fill any remaining vacant seats after the initial counselling rounds. This round is open to all eligible candidates, including those who did not receive a seat in previous rounds or wish to change their allotment.

Those who have been allotted seats must confirm their acceptance and pay a fee of Rs 5,000 between August 9 and 12, 2024. After payment, they should contact their assigned institute directly or visit the institute's website for further admission details.

WBJEE Counselling 2024: Steps to check here

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link labeled 'View Seat Allotment Result for Mop-Up Round of WBJEE Counselling 2024' on the homepage.

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: Submit the details to view and download your results.

Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.

The WBJEE counselling process involves stages such as registration, selection of preferred colleges and courses, choice locking, seat allotment, and document verification. Seats are allocated based on the seat matrix and participating colleges listed on the official website.