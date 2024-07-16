WBJEE Counselling 2024 Registration Ends Today At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

WBJEE Counselling 2024: The registration for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) counselling 2024 will close today, July 16. Eligible candidates who have qualified through JEE Main and WBJEE can apply for counselling at wbjeeb.nic.in. The registration fee payment, choice filling, and choice locking also end today. The round 1 seat allotment results for WBJEE counselling will be announced on July 19. Selected candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee between July 19 and 24.

The WBJEE counselling will be conducted in three rounds. The seat allotment results for the second round will be announced on July 26, and the third or mop-up round seat allotment results will be declared on August 3.

WBJEE Counselling 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Go to the WBJEE exam page now.

Click on the "Online Registration & Choice Filling for WBJEE Counselling 2024" link located beneath the activity board for candidates.

Enter the information asked for and sign in.

Register, pay the required amount, and then continue to fill out the options.

There is a ₹500 registration fee for WBJEE round 1 counselling, which is non-refundable in any case.

WBJEEB will prepare the seat allocation result after taking the students' choices into account. After securing a seat, candidates must pay acceptance fee and show up at the designated institute for admission and document verification.