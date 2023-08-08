WBJEE Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Result To Be Declared Today On wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Result

WBJEE Round 2 Result: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEE has successfully completed Round 1. The board will release the Round 2 seat allotment result today, August 8, 2023 as per the schedule. Candidates who were not allotted seats in Round 1 can check round 2 seats once released on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. According to the schedule, once the round 2 seat allotment is released, students will have to complete the payment for accepting seats and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission from the official website.

WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps To Check Here

Step 1. Visit the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result link available

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page, enter your login details and proceed

Step 4. Your second round of seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the allotment result for future reference



The candidates who will be allotted seats must pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs. 5000 and download the allotment letter. Candidates must personally report to the Institute on the scheduled date and bring their documents for verification. Candidates are urged to contact the institute/visit their website to learn about their admission requirements and schedules. The documentation must be current as of the day of verification.

Those who did not receive an allotment in Round 1, who chose to upgrade their seats, and those who paid the seat acceptance fee and completed document verification but cancelled for a variety of reasons are evaluated in Round 2.