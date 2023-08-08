trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646162
NewsEducation
-WBJEE 2023

WBJEE Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Result To Be Declared Today On wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Result

WBJEE seat allotment result will be out today at 12 PM, scroll down for steps to check allotment result.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WBJEE Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Result To Be Declared Today On wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Result WBJEE Result 2023

WBJEE Round 2 Result: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEE has successfully completed Round 1. The board will release the Round 2 seat allotment result today, August 8, 2023 as per the schedule. Candidates who were not allotted seats in Round 1 can check round 2 seats once released on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. According to the schedule, once the round 2 seat allotment is released, students will have to complete the payment for accepting seats and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission from the official website.

WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps To Check Here 

Step 1. Visit the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in 
Step 2. On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result link available 
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page, enter your login details and proceed 
Step 4. Your second round of seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen 
Step 5. Download and take a printout of the allotment result for future reference

The candidates who will be allotted seats must pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs. 5000 and download the allotment letter. Candidates must personally report to the Institute on the scheduled date and bring their documents for verification. Candidates are urged to contact the institute/visit their website to learn about their admission requirements and schedules. The documentation must be current as of the day of verification.

Those who did not receive an allotment in Round 1, who chose to upgrade their seats, and those who paid the seat acceptance fee and completed document verification but cancelled for a variety of reasons are evaluated in Round 2.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train