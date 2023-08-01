WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2023 To Be Released Today At wbjeeb.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2023: WBJEEB, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, will release the seat allotment result today, August 1, 2023. Candidates who took part in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination counselling 2023 can view their seat allotment results at wbjeeb.nic.in.

It should be noted that the WBJEE mock seat allotment result was issued by the Board on July 28. A mock seat allotment is a round of practise in the counselling process. It gives the candidate an indication of his or her likely allotment and allows candidates to evaluate how their choices and ranks will effect their chances of earning a place in a preferred Institute. Candidates must apply between July 20 and July 25, 2023.

WBJEE Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result link

3. In the next step, enter the login details and click on submit

4. WBJEE seat allotment result will open up on the screen

5. Check the result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

WBJEE Result 2023: List of documents required

• Class 10 Marksheet

• Class 12 Marksheet

• Domicile Certificate if applicable

• Caste Certificate if applicable PWD certificate if applicable

The display of seat allocation based on candidate choices was completed on July 27, and the round 1 seat allotment outcome will be revealed on August 1, 2023.