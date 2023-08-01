wbjeeb.nic.in, WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At wbjeeb.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps Here

WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, has announced the WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 1 today, August 1, 2023. Candidates who have registered for WBJEE counselling can access their seat allotment information at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The candidate's preferences will be used to determine the allocation. Candidates must log in using the link provided. The allotment status will display the institute and course for which he or she has been assigned a seat.

WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "View Seat Allotment Result of Round 1".

3. A new page will open.

4. Enter your details and the seat allotment result will be displayed on your screen