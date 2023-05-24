West Bengal HS 2023 Toppers List: West Bengal HS Result 2023 Declared, Topper Suvranshu Sardar Scores 496 Out of 500, Check Complete List

West Bengal HS Result 2023 Toppers: West Bengal HS Result 2023 was released today at 12.30 PM by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education 12th Result 2023 is now accessible at wbresults.nic.in, according to state Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Suvranshu Sardar from Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur, is the best student in West Bengal, the board said at the press conference. Overall, he received a score of 496 out of 500.

With a combined score of 495 out of 500, two West Bengal students- Sushma Khan and Abu Sama came in second place.

Additionally, the board has also announced that 4 students- Chandrabindu Maity, Anusuya Saha, Piyali Das and Shreya Mullick have ranked 3rd with a score of 494 out of 500.

The result link is currently up on the board's official websites. By entering their roll number and results, students may also verify their results directly on wbresults.nic.in

In the 4th position, the following students have secured 493 marks each out of 500.

- Srijita Basak

- Narendranath Banerjee

- Prerona Pal

In the fifth position, the following students have secured 492 marks each out of 500.

- Kaustav Kundu

- Hrisita Sinha Mahapatra

- Diptargha Das

- Ankita Ghorai

- Ananya Samanta

In the 6th position, the following students have secured 98.2 %, i.e., 491 out of 500.

- Chayan Burman

- Ankur Rai

- Arkadip Ghara

- Tamal Kanti Das

- Samai Jana

- Sohom Chatterjee

- Rupsha Upadhyay

- Aditi Mohanty

- Suparna Mahata

- Utsa Kundu

- Soumil Mondal

- Sahebi Ahmed

There are 14 students with 98% and have scored 490 marks out of 500, leading them to the 7th position.

- Sandip Ghosh

- Deborshi Basak

- Bitan Sasmal

- Arka Ghosh

- Abhirup Pal

- Srija Upadhyay

- Sumit Mukherjee

- Rupankar Ghatak

- Kousiki Kundu

- Soujatto Mukhopadhyay

- Saranya Ghosh

- Arnab pati

- Asmita Pal

- Abhirup Pal