topStoriesenglish2612650
NewsEducation
WEST BENGAL BOARD RESULT 2023 TOPPERS LIST

West Bengal HS 2023 Toppers List: West Bengal HS Result 2023 Declared, Topper Suvranshu Sardar Scores 496 Out of 500, Check Complete List

West Bengal HS Result 2023: At a press conference, the West Bengal Board of Higher Education stated that the results will be released at noon, check the complete topper list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

West Bengal HS 2023 Toppers List: West Bengal HS Result 2023 Declared, Topper Suvranshu Sardar Scores 496 Out of 500, Check Complete List

West Bengal HS Result 2023 Toppers: West Bengal HS Result 2023 was released today at 12.30 PM by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education 12th Result 2023 is now accessible at wbresults.nic.in, according to state Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Suvranshu Sardar from Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur, is the best student in West Bengal, the board said at the press conference. Overall, he received a score of 496 out of 500.

With a combined score of 495 out of 500, two West Bengal students- Sushma Khan and Abu Sama came in second place.

Additionally, the board has also announced that 4 students- Chandrabindu Maity, Anusuya Saha, Piyali Das and Shreya Mullick have ranked 3rd with a score of 494 out of 500.

The result link is currently up on the board's official websites. By entering their roll number and results, students may also verify their results directly on wbresults.nic.in

In the 4th position, the following students have secured 493 marks each out of 500.

- Srijita Basak

- Narendranath Banerjee

- Prerona Pal

In the fifth position, the following students have secured 492 marks each out of 500.

- Kaustav Kundu

- Hrisita Sinha Mahapatra

- Diptargha Das

- Ankita Ghorai 

- Ananya Samanta 

In the 6th position, the following students have secured 98.2 %, i.e., 491 out of 500.

- Chayan Burman 

- Ankur Rai 

- Arkadip Ghara

- Tamal Kanti Das

- Samai Jana

- Sohom Chatterjee 

- Rupsha Upadhyay

- Aditi Mohanty

- Suparna Mahata

- Utsa Kundu 

- Soumil Mondal 

- Sahebi Ahmed

There are 14 students with 98% and have scored 490 marks out of 500, leading them to the 7th position.

- Sandip Ghosh 

- Deborshi Basak 

- Bitan Sasmal

- Arka Ghosh

- Abhirup Pal 

- Srija Upadhyay

- Sumit Mukherjee

- Rupankar Ghatak 

- Kousiki Kundu 

- Soujatto Mukhopadhyay 

- Saranya Ghosh 

- Arnab pati

- Asmita Pal 

- Abhirup Pal

WB HS toppers 2023 Check Here

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818