West Bengal HS Result 2023: WBCHSE Class 12th Result To Be Out Today At wbresults.nic.in, Here’s How To Check Via SMS, Digilocker

West Bengal HS Result 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially stated that the West Bengal High School Result 2023 would be announced today at 12 p.m. at a press conference. At 12:30 p.m., the result link on the official websites wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in will be active.

WBCHSE held the WB class 12 Board Exams from March 14 to March 27. It is crucial to note that the internet results will be provisional, and the hard copy mark sheets will be distributed on May 31.

West Bengal Result 2023: Here's how to check via SMS

Step 1: Access the SMS feature on your smartphone.

Step 2: Type ‘WB12 roll number’ in the SMS body.

Step 3: Send the SMS to either 5676750 or 58888.

Step 4: Wait for a response.

Step 5: You will receive an SMS containing your West Bengal HS Result 2023 on your mobile phone.

Step 6: The SMS will provide details about your qualifying status and marks obtained in all subjects.

West Bengal HS Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecards via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker app on your phone and click on sign-up.

Step 2: Register yourself by entering details such as name, email id, Aadhaar card number, and mobile number and submit.

Step 3: Enter the security PIN on the app that you receive on your phone.

Step 4: After logging in, look for WB 12th Result 2023 under the ‘education’ section.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar card number and click on submit.

Any mistakes found in the class 12 results must be reported to the board for correction. WB Class 12 students can contact their respective school principals to have the issues with the board corrected, or they can contact the WBCHSE directly. Meanwhile, the WBBSE released the class ten results last week. The secondary examination was passed by a total of 2016779 students. The pass rate in the Madhyamik test this year was 93.12%.