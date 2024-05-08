West Bengal HS Result 2024: WBCHSE Uchcha Madhyamik 12th Result To Be Today At 1 PM On wbresults.nic.in- Check Steps To Scores Here

WBHS 2024: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the results for the Higher Secondary 2024 examinations. Exams were conducted from 16 to 29 February. The result link will be accessible at wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in, in addition to other official WBCHSE result websites. The announcement of the WB 2024 12th results will be made through a press conference at 1 pm. The official link to view and download the Class 12 West Bengal board exam results from wbchse.wb.gov.in will go live at 3 pm. Hardcopies of mark sheets and pass certificates will be obtainable from 55 distribution centers, including the four regional offices of the Council, starting from 10 May.

WBHS 12th Result 2024: How To Check Scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Board, wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the WB Board HS result link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials in the login window.

Step 4: Click on the submit button. The WBCHSE HS result will display on the screen.

Step 5: Print the WB 12th result for future reference.

WBHS 12th Result 2024: Exam Details

In addition to accessing the 2024 board exam results, students will also be able to obtain their mark sheets. The board exam scorecard will include details of the marks secured in each subject, the pass percentage, and the qualifying status. To pass the exams, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. In 2023, the pass percentage in WB Class 12 exams stood at 89.25 per cent. The previous year, out of 7,44,655 students who had registered for these exams, a total of 6,36,875 students passed the class 12 exam. The pass percentage for boys and girls was 90.19 per cent and 86.9 per cent, respectively, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 88.44 per cent.