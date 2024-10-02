When Will UGC-NET Results 2024 Declared? Aspirants Demand NTA To Announce Results, Trends On Social Media- Check Reactions Here

UGC NET Result 2024: The result for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June re-exam is still pending. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET results on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Once available, candidates can download their scorecards by entering their application number and date of birth. The final answer key is also yet to be released. Following the release of the provisional answer key, the National Testing Agency (NTA) allowed candidates to raise objections by paying ₹200 per question. NTA stated that subject experts would review these challenges, and if any were deemed valid, the final answer key would be updated accordingly.

The UGC NET exam encompasses 83 subjects, such as Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism. There is no negative marking in the exam, and candidates receive two marks (+2) for each correct answer. As per the Government of India’s reservation policy, UGC-NET reserves 15% of seats for SC candidates, 7.5% for ST candidates, 27% for OBC-NCL, and 10% for General-EWS candidates. Additionally, 5% of seats in each category are set aside for candidates with a disability of 40% or more.

Candidates' reaction on social media over delay of results

NET candidates have faced significant setbacks due to delays in announcing the results for the July exams, which were rescheduled and conducted in August and September. Aspirants have taken to social media platform X, urging UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to declare the UGC NET 2024 result date, citing disruptions in PhD admissions. Additionally, candidates have voiced concerns about the "non-refundable challenge fee" and the increased number of incorrect answers in the provisional answer keys. Taking to the X (Formerly Twitter), one candidate wrote, “Students are growing frustrated with the delayed #ugcnetresult . One month and still waiting!”. Another candidate wrote, “The delay in UGC NET results is affecting PhD admissions. How long will you keep playing with the future of Lakhs of students?”

Dear sir @mamidala90 @dpradhanbjp @ugc_india @ntaofficialinn @NTA_Exams @narendramodi @AmitShah @RahulGandhi We gave our best in UGC NET June 2024 you cancelled it. We somehow re-collected our energy and gave it another shot now you are delaying it. The result is our right. — Utkarsh Singh Baghel (@utkarshsb1997) October 1, 2024

UGC NET June 2024 was cancelled & reconducted in August, yet here we are in October with NO results! More than Lakhs of students are stuck in limbo—how long will this wait continue? @DG_NTA we need answers NOW! #UGCNETResultsDelayed #UGCNETResult2024 #ugcnetresult October 2, 2024

UGC NET Result 2024: Steps to check here

Visit the official NTA UGC NET website at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Locate and click on the link for the UGC NET answer key.

Select the login option using your application number and password.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click the 'Sign In' button to proceed.

Download the UGC NET answer key, along with the response sheet and question paper.

Cancellation of UGC NET Exam

A total of 11,21,225 candidates registered for the UGC NET July 2024 exam, with 9.08 lakh candidates attending on June 18, marking an 81% attendance rate. The exam was conducted at 1,205 centers across 317 cities nationwide. However, based on recommendations from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) citing irregularities, the Ministry of Education decided to cancel the UGC NET 2024 exam.