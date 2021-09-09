With [ICSE ISC Semester 1 Date sheet Announced] New Exam Series Launched! Based On Boards Specimen Papers Released

CISCE released ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Time Table 2021:

CISCE on Thursday released the ICSE and ISC board exams 2021-22-time table 2021-22 for the upcoming Semester 1 examinations.

The students attempting CISCE Semester 1 ICSE & ISC Board Exams 2021-22 for Class 10 and 12 respectively, can download the same via the official website i.e. cisce.org.

Let’s look at a plan to crack the Boards with special series of books:

1. Right Study Material

Studying from correct study material is important.

New Syllabus Semester 1 Oswaal ICSE & ISC Question Banks 2021-22 consists of all MCQs typologies announced by CISCE to ace ICSE ISC Board Exams 2021-22

BENEFITS

·

Strictly as per the new Semester wise syllabus for Board Examinations to be

held in the academic session 2021-22 for class -10

·

Largest pool of Topic-wise MCQs based on different typologies

·

Answer key with explanations

·

Revision Notes for in-depth study

·

Mind Maps & Mnemonics for quick learning

·

Concept videos for blended learning

·

Includes Topics found Difficult & Suggestions for students.

·

Dynamic QR code to keep the students updated for the 2021 Exam paper or any further CISCE notifications/circulars

Here’s the recommended link for New Syllabus Semester 1 ICSE Question Banks Class 10 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3z0EG1M

New Syllabus Semester 1 ISC Question Banks Class 12 Board Exams 2021 22: https://bit.ly/3l1legw

1. Time Management

. Pay attention to how much time you take to answer each question. One way to strategize is to divide the number of questions with the entire time allotted for your exam. Do not spend a lot of time answering one question, skip to the next if you are unsure about it.

2. Ample practice

The more you practice solving papers, the more confident you will be in answering MCQ’s. Ample practice will help you identify right answers easily with New Syllabus Semester 1 Oswaal ICSE & ISC Question Banks Class 10 & 12 board exams 2021-22 with chapter-wise and topic-wise presentation. Practice solving from these and build your confidence.

3. Discard incorrect answers

When you receive the exam paper and go through all questions, your mind quickly starts ticking off the correct answers. Discard the answer options that you are definitely sure are incorrect. This will save time and help you focus on the correct answers.

4. Latest Material

With the changes given in the study patterns, referring to updated study material is necessary. New Syllabus Semester 1 Oswaal ICSE & ISC Question Banks 2021-22 consists of all MCQs typologies announced by CISCE to ace ICSE ISC Board Exams 2021-22

5. Evaluate

It is important to self-evaluate your learning so as to recognise your strengths and weaknesses and giving periodic tests are a great way to identify them. The ICSE & ISC MCQs Question Banks for Semester 1 ICSE & ISC Board Exams 2021-22 carry answer keys with detailed explanations that can help you evaluate your study.

You can strategize and plan properly using this series of well-planned study material.

Good luck!