XAT 2024 Answer Key To Be OUT Soon At Xatonline.In- Check Marking Scheme, Steps To Download Here

XAT Answer Key 2024: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) in Jamshedpur is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) soon. Once available, candidates can download the XAT Provisional Answer Key 2024 from xatonline.in. The XAT examination for the current year took place on January 7, 2024, conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM. As per the XAT Bulletin 2024, the results for the XAT examination will be announced on January 31, 2024. Candidates are allowed to download the XAT Scorecard between January 31 and March 31, 2024.

XAT Answer Key And Response Sheet 2024: Steps To Download

- Go to the official site

- Select the candidate's login and provide the necessary information

- Click on the candidate's response section

- Examine the XAT 2024 responses in a new window

- Confirm the answers in conjunction with the corresponding questions

- Save the XAT answer key 2024 for future use

XAT 2024: Marking Scheme Details

- A correct answer earns 1 mark.

- 0.25 negative marking for an incorrect answer.

- After 8 unattempted answers, - 0.10 marks for each unanswered question.

Administered by XLRI Jamshedpur, the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) plays a crucial role in MBA/PGDM admissions. Recognized by over 160 premier B-schools nationwide, including XLRI Jamshedpur and other Xavier Associate Management Institutes, XAT scores serve as a significant benchmark for admission processes. Applicants have the flexibility to apply for multiple programmes, potentially leading to participation in various interviews and/or group discussions. The selection criteria may vary for different programmes based on their respective nature.