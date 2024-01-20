XAT 2024 Result DECLARED At xatonline.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores Here

The XAT Result 2024 has been announced by the Xavier School of Management on January 20. Candidates who took the Xavier Aptitude Test 2024 can now retrieve their XAT Scorecard 2024 from the official website, xatonline.in. Retrieving the results requires the use of login details like User ID and Date of Birth. A step-by-step guide for downloading XAT 2024 Results is available, along with a direct login link provided in the article.

XAT Result 2024: Direct Link

XAT Result 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the XAT official website, xatonline.in.

- Click on the link that reads ‘Download scorecard’

- Key in XAT ID, date of birth and captcha code.

- XAT scorecard will be displayed.

- Check the qualifying status and download for future reference.

Conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur, the XAT 2024 entrance exam took place online across 80 cities on January 7, 2024. The single-shift exam occurred from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The option to download the XAT 2024 scorecard will remain available until March 31, 2024. On January 11, Xavier School of Management released the XAT 2024 response sheet. Admissions to XLRI programs will be merit-based, as there is no management or NRI quota.

This year's XAT exam included 104 questions covering verbal ability, logical reasoning (VA and LR), decision making (DM), quantitative aptitude, data interpretation (QA and DI), and general knowledge and analytical essay writing (AEW). XLRI and affiliated colleges, including St Joseph's Institute of Management, IMT Ghaziabad, GIM Goa, Sri Balaji University, TAPMI Manipal, XIMB Bhubaneswar, and FORE School of Management New Delhi, will grant admissions based on XAT scores.