XAT 2025 Registration Begins Today At xatonline.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

XAT 2025 Registration: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur, will open the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 today, July 15. Eligible candidates can register for XAT 2025 by visiting the official website, xatonline.com. The exam is scheduled for January 5, 2025. The application correction window will be open from the last week of November to the first week of December. Admit cards will be issued in the third week of December.

The deadline to apply for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (General Management) through the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is November 30, 2024. For applications via the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) or the Graduate Record Examination (GRE), the deadline is December 31, 2024. To register for XAT 2025, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 2,200. Those applying for additional programs at XLRI need to pay an extra Rs 200 per program.

XAT 2025: Steps to apply here

1. Go to the official XAT website: xatonline.in.

2. Click on the registration link to create an account.

3. Enter essential details such as name, contact number, category, correspondence address, and email ID.

4. Provide your academic and work experience details, if any.

5. Upload your passport-size photograph and signature.

6. Click on the preview tab and make any necessary modifications.

7. Click the “Submit” button (note: no changes can be made after submission).

8. Choose the XLRI program you prefer (through XAT or GMAT).

9. Select your preferred XAT test cities (up to two preferences).

10. Click on the payment tab and pay the application fees according to the chosen program.

11. Click on the submit button.

12. Download and print a copy for your future reference.

XAT 2025 Registration: Eligibility

Candidates who wish to apply for the PGDM program through XAT 2025 must have a bachelor's degree of at least three years in any discipline. Additionally, they must have a minimum of five years of managerial or supervisory experience by March 31, 2025.

Applicants can submit GMAT or GRE scores taken between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2024. XAT 2025 scores will also be accepted for this program. Note that the XAT exam, scheduled for January 5, 2025, requires separate registration.