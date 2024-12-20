XAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At xatonline.in- Check Details Here

XAT Admit Card 2025: The XAT Admit Card 2025 will be released by XAT Administration on December 20, 2024. Candidates planning to appear for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website, xatonline.in. XAT 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at multiple test centers across the country. This year, 34 additional test cities have been included. The XAT 2025 examination will consist of two parts: Part I and Part II. Part I will include three sections: Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM), and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI). Part II will focus on General Knowledge (GK). The VA & LR section will feature 26 questions, the DM section will have around 21 questions, and the QA & DI section will include approximately 28 questions. Part II on GK will comprise about 20 questions.

This year, XAT has seen over 1.42 lakh registrations, showing a notable rise compared to previous years. This highlights the increasing preference for XAT among MBA aspirants targeting leading business schools across India. Admit cards for XAT 2025 will be available for download on the official website, xatonline.in, starting December 20, 2024. Candidates are required to bring a printed copy of their admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam center.

XAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official XAT website at xatonline.in.

Click on the link for the XAT Admit Card 2025 on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the newly opened page and submit them.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details, download the admit card, and print a hard copy for future reference.

XAT Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name and signature

XAT ID

Passport-size photo

XAT Exam Date

PwD status

Date of Birth

Report time and Exam time

XAT exam centre and address

The General Knowledge (GK) section score will only be considered by XLRI Jamshedpur during the final selection process. This year, the Analytical Essay Writing (AEW) will take place as part of the Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD/PI) rounds.