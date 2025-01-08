XAT Response Sheet 2025 Released At xatonline.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

XAT Response Sheet 2025: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, has released the response sheet for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025. Candidates who took the exam can download their response sheet from the official website, xatonline.in. The XAT 2025 exam was held on January 2 from 2 PM to 5:30 PM, and the results are expected to be announced by January 31. XLRI has been conducting the XAT exam for over 75 years to identify top students for management programs. Over 250 institutes across India use XAT scores for admissions.

The XAT exam consists of four sections: Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA and LR), Decision-Making (DM), Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA and DI), and General Knowledge (GK). The exam is three hours long. According to the XAT 2025 official website, GK scores will only be considered by XLRI Jamshedpur during the final selection process. Candidates earn one mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer.

XAT Response Sheet 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official XLRI XAT website at xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the response sheet.

Log in using your user ID and password.

Once logged in, your response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and print a copy for future use.

To apply for XAT 2025, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree of at least three years in any discipline from a UGC-recognised institute. Students in their final year or awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

This year, 34 new cities were added as exam centres to make the test more accessible. These cities include Ajmer, Aligarh, Anantapur, Arrah, Baddi, Balasore, Bareilly, Bhagalpur, Bikaner, Bilaspur, Chikkaballapur, Darbhanga, Davanagere, Dhenkanal, Haldwani, Hazaribagh, Hisar, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Kalyani, Karimnagar, Kolhapur, Kurukshetra, Mehsana, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Muzaffarpur, Nanded, Patiala, Salem, Shimla, Sikar, Ujjain, and Vellore.