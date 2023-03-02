2023 Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launched in India Priced at Rs 1.52 Lakh; Check Range and More

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2023 Chetak Electric scooter in India with a price of Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The new EV comes with multiple changes addressing the design and features of the two-wheeler. Furthermore, the new electric scooter will be sold alongside the ongoing version of the electric scooter, which will now be sold at a price of Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that changes like an increased range justify the price difference of Rs 30,000. In addition, the company is also working on expanding the supply chain of the EV.

The new Premium Edition of the Chetak electric scooter comes in three new colours: matte coarse grey, matte caribbean blue, and satin black. It also has a new, full-color LCD display. Other product highlights include a two-tone seat, body-colored rear view mirrors, a satin black grab rail, and matching pillion footrest castings. Now in Charcoal Black are the headlight housing, blinkers, and centre trim components. The battery and the motor have not been updated outside of these aesthetic changes.

Also read: Elon Musk-Led Tesla To Build New Gigafactory in Mexico, Mexican President Confirms

Along with this, the 2023 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter continues to be powered by a 2.88 kWh battery pack. This battery pack gives the electric scooter an ARAI-certified range of 108 km on a single charge. However, as per the company, the true range of the electric scooter is 90 km on a single charge. All of this comes with a power of 4.2 kW power and a peak torque of 20 Nm of peak torque.

Up till the end of January 2023, the Bajaj Chetak is expected to have sold a total of 38,771 units since its debut. In comparison, the TVS iQube e-scooter, which was also introduced in January 2020, sold 77,664 fewer units. Meanwhile, the bookings for the 2023 Bajaj Chetak are open now, and the deliveries are scheduled to begin around April.