2023 MG ZS EV Launched In India At Rs 27.79 Lakh, Now Gets Level-2 ADAS

MG Motor India has launched the enhanced variant of its ZS EV with Autonomous Level-2, (ADAS) at a price of Rs 27.89 Lakh valid for a limited time. The MG ZS EV's Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) technology which works on three levels of sensitivity – low, medium and high, and three levels of warning – haptic, audio and visual, enhances the driving experience and safety of the passengers. The ADAS package includes - Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), and Speed Assist System (SAS). Furthermore, Lane Functions and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) are designed to reduce driver fatigue.

In addition, the ZS EV with its progressive look and wide SUV stance comes with a driving range of 461 km on a single charge with its 50.3kWh advanced prismatic battery. The prismatic battery delivers one of the best real-world ranges in its class and comes with an 8 years battery warranty. Also, the ZS EV makes economic sense with its superior TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) and running cost of 60 paise/km.



In effect, this translates to savings of up to Rs 4,00,000 over three years as compared to the costs of comparable SUVs built on ICE powertrains. The ZS EV’s 8-layer hairpin motor delivers 176PS power and provides a 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 8.5 seconds. The vehicle comes with three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

The ZS EV comes with full LED Hawkeye headlamps and LED tail lamps. The wheels are R17 Tomahawk hub design alloy, and the SUV comes in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Exclusive Pro. It is available in four colours: Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and Candy White.

The ZS EV features 75+ connected car features and first-in-segment Digital Key enabling locking, unlocking, starting, and even driving the ZS EV, without the physical key. The SUV also comes with a full digital cluster with a 17.78 cm, embedded LCD screen and a segment-leading 25.7 cm HD Touchscreen infotainment system.

In terms of safety, MG ZS EV is offered with a 1st in-segment 360-degree around view camera with rear parking sensors and a Hill Descent Control (HDC), another first-in-segment feature. The vehicle has 6 airbags (dual, front, side, and curtain), electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a hill-start assist.