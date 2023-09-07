2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Unveiled In India With 465 Km Range: Design, Battery, Features

The recently rebranded electric car division of Tata Motors called Tata.ev has unveiled their first ever car under the new brand identity - the 2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift. The updated Tata Nexon electric SUV, called the Tata Nexon.ev gets an updated exterior and interior design, similar to the recently unveiled 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift, added features, enhanced battery range and performance among other things. The launch of the new Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon.ev is scheduled to take place on September 14, 2023.

2023 Tata Nexon.ev: Design

The new Tata Nexon electric SUV gets new signature DRLs with welcome and goodbye sequence and charging indicator at the front and iconic X factor connected tail light with a welcome and goodbye sequence. There's also hidden rear wipers and R16 alloy wheels with aero inserts. Overall, the Tata Nexon.ev borrows its design cues from the ICE version of Tata Nexon, much like the outgoing model.

2023 Tata Nexon.ev: Cabin

The cabin of the new Tata Nexon electric SUV resembles the design of the ICE Tata Nexon with a High-definition fully reconfigurable instrument cluster, free standing cinematic 31.24 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charger, Electric Sunroof, Air Purifier, Cooled Glove Box, Ventilated Car Seats among other features.

Safety wise, the Tata Nexon EV gets Auto Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Descent control and Hill Ascent control, 6 Airbags, ESP with iVBAC, Blind Spot View Monitor, 360 Surround View Camera System and more.

2023 Tata Nexon.ev: Performance

The Tata Nexon EV gets a liquid-cooled IP67 battery pack rated at 40.5 kWh with a 465km range in a single charge. The power is rated at 143 PS and 215 Nm, pushing the vehicle from 0-100kmph in 8.9 seconds. It also gets vehicle-to-vehicle charging and vehicle to load charging facility, making your Nexon EV as a battery pack.

2023 Tata Nexon.ev: Charging

The new Tata Nexon Electric SUV gets multiple charging options, similar to the outgoing model:

7.2kW AC Home Wallbox Charger: The charger can be installed at your home or office and can charge the battery from 10% - 100% in 4.3 hours for Medium Range and 6 hours for Long Range version.

AC Home Wallbox Charger: The battery can be charged from 10% - 100% in 10.5 hours for Medium Range and 15 hours for Long Range.

DC Fast Charger: The DC Fast Chargers are installed in partnership of various EV players, including Tata Power and can charge battery from 10% - 100% in 56 min for both, Medium & Long Range.

15A Portable Charger: Provided with the vehicle, the charger can be used in any 15A power socket and can charge the battery from 10%-100% in 10.5 hours for Medium range and 15 hours for Long range.