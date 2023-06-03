2023 Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux Launched In India Priced At Rs 18.79 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux Trim at a price of Rs 18.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV gets upgrades like a bigger touchscreen infotainment system measuring 10.25 inches. The new variant has been launched with two charging options, including a 3.3 kW charger and a 7.2 kW charger, at a price of Rs 18.79 lakh and 19.29 lakhs, respectively. (all prices ex-showroom)

The New Tata Nexon EV Max gets multiple other feature upgrades like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity features, an integrated voice assistant, and reverse parking camera.

The Nexon EV Max has a 40.5kWh battery, according to ARAI, giving it a 453km range.e The front wheels receive power from the single electric motor, which produces 143 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque.

It comes with a 3.3kW and a 7.2kW charger as standard. When using the former, the battery can be charged from 0 to 100% in a claimed 15 hours, but when using the latter, it takes 6.5 hours. Tata claims that the Nexon EV Max Dark can support up to 50kW DC fast charging, which can charge the battery from 0% to 80% in 56 minutes.

The cheapest variant of the Tata Nexon EV Max is priced at Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Dark XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger is the most expensive variant of the car with a price of Rs 19.54 lakh (ex-showroom).