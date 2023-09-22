AAP-Led Delhi Govt Orders 950 Low-Floor Electric Buses From Switch Mobility

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has inked an agreement with Switch Mobility for 950 low-floor electric buses. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that Delhi has the highest number of electric buses in the country and the new fleet of 12-metre buses would start arriving within four to six months, reported PTI. Switch Mobility is the electric vehicle division of the Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland and is also the maker of the new double decker electric buses in Mumbai.

These electric buses will be equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS devices. In a post on X, Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said, "Delhi Government signs an agreement with @SwitchMobility for 950 low-floor 12-meter electric buses under National bus programme."

Recently, US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, took a ride in an electric bus in New Delhi and said that such modes of public transport "can change the world!". India and the United States have partnered to launch as many as 10,000 electric buses across the country, bringing about a significant transformation in India's public transportation system, reported ANI.

"We know that electric buses can change the world. They are quieter and cleaner. They help us reduce our carbon and give us a future where our planet will be livable. It is one of the reasons, the US Govt is working together with our friends in the Govt of India to get more electric buses on the streets of Indian cities quicker. We have launched an initiative to help 10,000 electric buses be on Indian streets...," Garcetti told ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the electric buses in the national capital are more than just vehicles and are, in fact, "a step towards a cleaner, quieter, and greener future". He also thanked the US Ambassador for his support for green and sustainable transportation. "Delhi's electric buses are more than just vehicles; they're a step towards a cleaner, quieter, and greener future," the Delhi CM posted further.