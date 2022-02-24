Aditya Thackeray launches special cell dedicated to accelerate Electric Vehicles in Mumbai

On February 23, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray launched a special cell dedicated to accelerate Electrical Vehicles `transition and adoption’ in Mumbai. The ‘Mumbai EV Cell’ was launched under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and in collaboration with a company called WRI India.

Today, we launched Mumbai EV Cell, a @mybmc & @WRIIndia partnership, to accelerate EV transition & adoption. With experts working towards sustainable mobility, this cell will assist in creating a network of charging stations, supporting battery development & market penetration. pic.twitter.com/zBIdUajdyT — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 23, 2022

"Today we launched the Mumbai EV cell, a BMC and WRI partnership, to accelerate EV transition and adoption. With experts working towards sustainable mobility, this cell will assist in creating a network of charging stations, supporting battery development and market penetration," tweeted Aditya Thackeray who is also the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District.

Stressing on the acceptance of EV among the general public, Thackeray said that Maharashtra has witnessed a jump of 157 percent in EV registration since the announcement of EV policy (in July 2021).

Bringing this new age technology in public transportation, Thackeray tweeted that "We are swiftly working towards electrifying the BEST fleet. Currently, 386 BEST buses are electric and will soon touch 50 per cent by 2023 and 100 percent before 2027.

"State Environment Minister Thackeray termed this collaboration "Just the beginning" of "a long way to go in this hour of climate emergency.""Grateful to BMC, BEST buses and most importantly, Mumbaikars, who are crucial stakeholders in our efforts towards sustainable development," tweeted Thackeray.

