All-new BMW 7-series luxury sedan unveiled, also gets i7 electric version

Luxury carmaker BMW announced a new electric 7 series luxury sedan i7 xDrive60. The new series comes with an estimated range of up to 482 km (300 miles). The new luxury Sedan offers features such as the BMW Theatre Screen, the multi-sensory vehicle experience BMW iDrive with the latest generation of BMW Operating System 8.

It further offers the BMW Curved Display and the Manoeuvre Assistant for automated parking and manoeuvring, highlighting the progressive character of the luxury sedan. The all-electric luxury sedan demonstrates how an exclusive driving experience and the ultimate feeling of on-board wellbeing can be combined with an unwavering commitment to sustainability, said BMW.

"With the new BMW 7 Series, the world’s most successful manufacturer of premium vehicles is creating forward-looking ways to enjoy driving pleasure, unsurpassed long-distance comfort and a top-end digital experience," the company said in a statement.

The new BMW 7 Series incorporates a modern style that focuses on the essentials in its exterior and interior design. The front-end design for BMW vehicles in the luxury segment is dominated by features that are typical of the brand, but a clear distinction is maintained between these models and the others in the BMW range.

(With inputs from IANS)

