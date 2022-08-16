Mahindra recently announced to bring five new electric SUVs in India in coming years, revealing their big plans in the EV segment. On the other hand, news of Elon Musk led Tesla backing off from launching electric cars in India made headlines recently after a long standing tussle between the US-based EV maker and government of India over import duties. A Twitter user recently compared the announcement of Mahindra with Tesla's exit from India in a funny meme. What's interesting is that Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra reacted on the meme comparing both the global auto brands.

The Chairman of Mahindra Group was amused by the Tesla vs Mahindra meme that surfaced on Twitter and reacted with a laughing emoji. “Tesla not coming to India,” read the meme, with a picture of actor Pankaj Tripathi and his famous lines from a OTT series “Chinta mat kariye. Hum prabandh karte hain (Don’t worry. I’ll arrange something).” The meme applauded Mahindra for bringing EVs to India when Tesla has backed off from its plans to launch Electric cars.

Earlier, Anand Mahindra shared a video of the five electric SUVs that Mahindra has recently announced under their two new sub brand, Mahindra BE and Mahindra XUV.e. The first of the five SUVs is expected to hit the road in late 2024 and will be based on company's new INGLO platform. Mahindra pioneered the EV space by acquiring Maini Reva and launching Mahindra e2O in India, however, couldn't capture the market as they didn't launch any new electric car.

Tesla, on the other hand, made a huge buzz in India after setting up their office campus in Bengaluru and importing a few vehicles for homologation. However, due to high taxes on import vehicles and government's stance on Make-in-India, Tesla delayed the EV launch to an extent that reports suggests they are exiting the Indian market forever.

Anand Mahindra on Monday said the time is ripe to enter the electric vehicles segment. "Today with government support, rapid lowering of the cost of ownership and increased consumer awareness of environmental awareness issues, we believe that the time is ripe and right for us to enter the four-wheeler markets with our range of battery electric vehicles," Mahindra stated.