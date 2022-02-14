हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra shows interest in THIS device that can turn your cycle into EV

Also known for sharing funny and informative posts on social media, Mahindra and Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra uploaded a video to Twitter on Saturday about the invention of a motorized cycle.

Anand Mahindra shows interest in THIS device that can turn your cycle into EV
Image for representation

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has taken an interest in the Dhruv Vidyut Electric Conversion Kit (DVECK), an innovative device created by Gursaurabh Singh. Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter about the innovation of the motorised cycle with his followers

The DVECK system allows a bicycle to be converted into an electric two-wheeler capable of 25 km/h. Anand wrote, “This has been doing the #Signal rounds the last few days. Not the first device in the world to motorise a cycle. But this is an outstanding design — compact & efficient, rugged - loved the working in mud, making it an off-roader, safe and savvy — a phone charging port." 

Converted electric cycles have a range of 40 kilometres and a payload capacity of 170 kg. Fireproof and waterproof qualities are also demonstrated in the video.

Read also: Exclusive: How dealerships play an important role in the automotive retail journey

It is further stated in the video that the device is rust proof, made of aircraft grade aluminium, and is light weight. In addition to the USB charging port, the device takes 20 minutes of pedalling to reach 50% battery capacity. Mahindra also said, “It’s a good reminder for all automakers focussing on disruptive EVs that THIS EV revolution may be the most important one."

As for investing in the invention, the industrialist added, “It’s not inevitable that this will succeed commercially or be substantially profitable, but I still would feel proud to be an investor…Grateful if someone can connect me with Gursaurabh."

