'And you thought...' Anand Mahindra reacts to EV owner fined for no pollution certificate

Mahindra CEO Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user and never holds back from expressing his thoughts. The expression of thoughts follows the rules of social media platforms and covers all varieties of topics. This time the business tycoon has taken to social media to express the challenges electric vehicles will face in India. It is to be noted Mahindra is entering the electric vehicle industry with two new brands and a host of new models, the first of them being the Mahindra XUV400. The new electric SUV was recently unveiled for the Indian market on 8 September and is scheduled to be launched in January.

Recently, pictures of an electric scooter owner fined for not having a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate went viral on the internet. Anand Mahindra mentioned the pictures in his tweet, calling them the "biggest challenge" for the electric vehicle industry. He sarcastically said, "And you thought the biggest challenge to going electric was charging infrastructure?"

And you thought the biggest challenge to going electric was charging infrastructure? https://t.co/o6992kvXck — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2022

Based on reports, an Ather electric scooter owner received a fine from the traffic police for driving without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The incident is currently trending online. Initially, a picture of the electric scooter, along with a challan receipt from the authorities, was uploaded on social media. The images of the challan have since been doing the rounds online.

Also read: Electric scooter owner fined for riding without pollution certificate

The Pollution Under Control Certificate was not produced on demand, according to the image of the challan receipt for the Ather electric scooter. The Motor Vehicle Act, 1988's Section 213(5)(e) was also stated, bringing the total fine for the owner of the electric scooter to Rs 250. Tarun Mehta, the CEO of Ather, commented, "sigh," on one of the posts.

The incident went viral on the internet because of its weird nature. Needless to say, electric vehicles do not require a pollution certificate. Only automobiles that emit fumes require the PUC certificates. For cars with internal combustion engines that burn fossil fuels, these certificates are crucial.