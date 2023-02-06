Antarctica's Only Electric Vehicle Redesigned to Deal With Climate Change, Here's How?

Vehicles have to be upgraded with time to make them better for consumers. These upgrades often include changes in looks and powertrain among other things. However, this time an electric vehicle got upgrades to deal with the differences that come with climate change. Specifically, Antarctica's only EV Venturi Antarctica electric explorer had to be upgraded by its makers early last year to help it to adjust the warmer conditions on the frozen continent. It is to be noted that this vehicle was created to operate in the sub-zero temperatures of the polar region.

Some of the changes in the electric vehicle include a new ventilation system, air intakes to control the temperatures of the cockpit, and more intakes that have been added for the powertrain.

Besides, the wheel sprockets had to be redesigned to maximize the vehicle's capabilities. As the warmer snow compacted and hardened, it stuck to the sprockets and caused vibrations. Future improvements will aid in regaining the range that changed snow consistency has taken away. Despite being designed to travel 31 miles, scientists have been keeping it to 25 miles.

The Venturi Electric vehicle specifically designed to operate in the rough weather of the South Pole has been in use at Belgium's Princess Elisabeth Antarctica Station since December 2021. The vehicle runs on a 52.6 kWh battery pack powering two 80 hp motors. The vehicle's benefit is that the design helps the researchers to do their job without risking harming the environment of the ecologically sensitive place.

These changes in the Venturi Antarctica EV are to be made in the future as well to cope with the rising temperature caused by Global Warming. These changes also show how rising temperatures and changing environments can affect transportation in the future. A few things that will be applicable globally are the changes that will be made to the vehicle to prevent them from overheating.