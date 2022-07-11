Apple CEO Tim Cook was seen taking a sprint in Rivian Automotive’s electric vehicle as he took some time out of the Sun Valley conference. Cook is a repeat visitor to the Allen and Co Sun Valley media retreat. At the conference, Cook spoke to the chief of other major brands to share ideas and break deals. As shared by spectators, Cook took a ride in a green Rivian R1T electric pickup truck in downtown Sun Valley. For obvious reasons, Cook`s use of the vehicle allegedly sparked a fire, as the Apple CEO drove from the Sun Valley Resort to a downtown location for dinner in the rival brand’s vehicle.

Rivian CEO and founder R.J. Scaringe attended the retreat and brought along two electric vehicles with him. Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone was reportedly one of the dozens of attendees who inspected the vehicles throughout the event.

Cook likely used the opportunity to check out a major rival to Apple`s automotive plans, as the company has been working on its own Apple Car project for quite some time.

Apple has repeatedly been tipped to have worked on its own electric vehicle, and has looked into partnering with an existing car producer, as well as expanding its own supply chain into the industry, the report said

It has also been the subject of speculation about whether Apple is still actively planning a launch, with claims of the team being dissolved, as well as various high-profile departures, it added.

