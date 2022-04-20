हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Electronic bicycle

Assam youth develops a ‘theft-proof’ electric cycle, can run 60 km on single charge

A student of Technology in Assam Rifles ITI has developed a `theft-proof` Electronic bicycle (E-bike) powered by Lithium-ion batteries recycled from used laptops.

Image Source: ANI

Samrat Nath from Assam’s Karimganj district has developed a ‘theft-proof’ Electronic bicycle (E-bike) by using modern sensors and installing location tracking systems to it. This e-bike is powered by Lithium-ion batteries recycled from used laptops.

This e-bike offers a range of 60-km on a single charge with a speed of 40 km per hour. "I have invented the smarty e-bike to escape from theft. It has great security features. If anyone tries to steal my bike then a message will immediately pop up on my smartphone and the theft alarm on the bike will start ringing," said Nath. 

"I can control this bike from any corner of the world by using the application I developed specifically for its operation. I have installed another device in this bike that can be installed in any other electric bike. We can control it from every corner of the world and also track its live location. It is totally secured," he added. 

He has also installed a fingerprint feature to add extra security to his bike. Nath is a student of Technology in Assam Rifles ITI and it was his childhood dream of creating a bike on his own. He said that he came up with the idea to develop such an E-bike in 2016, while he was studying in class eight. "It was my childhood dream to make an e-bike. Finally, my dream has come true and I could finish it in four years after learning Coding," he said. 

(With inputs from ANI)

