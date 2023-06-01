Ather 450S Electric Scooter Launched In India Priced At Rs 1.3 Lakh, Get 115 Km Range

Ather Energy has launched the Ather 450S, a new variant of the 450 series of electric scooters in India at a starting price of Rs 129,999 (exclusive of state subsidy). As per the electric vehicle brand, the Ather 450S is launched to bring much desired performance-centric EV mobility to more commuters in the country. The 450S will be powered by a 3 kWh battery pack and is expected to have an IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range of 115 km and a top speed of 90 km/h. Further, the company says they are targeting the commuters who are now buying 125-cc performance ICE scooters but are keen to switch to electric scooters.

Following the FAME II subsidy revision applicable from June 1, 2023, Ather has revised the prices of its scooters effective today. The FAME II subsidy, one of the important levers that accelerated EV adoption in India, is revised to Rs 10,000 per kWh with a maximum cap of 15% of the ex-factory price. The flagship Ather 450X will be available at Rs 145,000 (ex-showroom Bangalore) and Rs 165,000 for the 450X with Pro Pack (ex-showroom Bangalore).

Ather Experience Centres across the country will start accepting bookings for the new Ather 450S from July onwards, and customers can express interest on Ather’s website.

Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said, “The 450 platform has been immensely successful for us, and we wanted to make it available to a wider set of buyers. The 450S will be our new entry-level variant for those looking to enter the electric segment but are seeking the quality and assurance that Ather scooters provide. Within the category, the 450S will break new grounds and will offer first-of-its-kind tech features in the performance scooter segment, raising the bar in terms of riding pleasure and safety while still delivering on performance”

“The FAME II revision has resulted in a subsidy reduction of around INR 32,000. However, Ather is absorbing a huge chunk of this price impact for its customers with a view to quicken EV adoption in the country. Starting today, our best selling scooter - 450X with Pro Pack* will be available at INR 165,000 (ex-showroom Bangalore), which is just marginally higher than prices in March 2023," said Ravneet S. Phokela - Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.