Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Bookings Open, Launching On August 18

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer has commenced bookings for the new Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron in India. The newest addition to the electric range, the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron boast a new design language, new features, increased battery capacity, more range and improved driving dynamics. Available in two body types – SUV and Sportback, with a range of up to 600 km on a single charge (WLTP). The new Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 5 lakh.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “We are just a few days away from the launch of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron – our newest electric vehicles. These cars were launched globally only a few months ago and we could not be more excited to bring these to India within the same global cycle. We are bringing the very best for our customers – a new design, increased battery capacity, enhanced range that is best-in-segment and a lot more features.”

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron boast improved aerodynamics, higher charging performance, and expanded battery capacity – increasing the range up to 582 km in the SUV, and up to 600 km in the Sportback (both according to the WLTP). Significant updates, especially in the front of the vehicle, lend the new electric flagship a fresher appearance.

The model name, Q8, positions the model at the top of Audi’s nomenclature, making a clear statement that the Audi Q8 e-tron is the leading model in the electric SUV and Sportback range. As a top-of-the-line electric, the Audi Q8 e-tron introduces a new corporate identity with a two-dimensional design of the four rings. The model name in Audi lettering on the B-pillar is also new.

The new Audi Q8 e-tron will be available in nine exterior color options - Madeira Brown, Chronos Grey, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Soneira Red, Magnet Grey, Siam Beige and Manhattan Grey. For interiors, the new Q8 e-tron offers three interior color options – Okapi Brown, Pearl Beige and Black.

In line with our customer-centric strategy, Audi India recently announced an industry-first initiative for EV owners - ‘Charge my Audi’ on the ‘myAudiConnect’ app. It is a one-stop solution that gives Audi e-tron customers access to multiple electric vehicle charging partners on one app.