Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 concept electric SUV to make India debut, all you need to know

Kia India is set to increase its presence in the Indian electric vehicle market. To achieve this goal, the Korean automaker plans to showcase its Kia EV7 electric concept SUV at the Auto Expo 2023, to be held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, with the plans of probably launching the car next year. The EV9 was first brought out of the covers at the 2021 Los Angeles Motor show and is now coming to India. The new electric vehicle comes after the recent launch of the Kia EV6 in India. It is to be noted that the concept EV is one of the flagship models of the Korean automaker and will be launched as a premium EV in India.

Kia EV9 concept: Dimensions

The concept EV has a massive size with a length of 4,929mm, a width of 2,055mm in width and a height of 1,790mm. The SUV will be based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform of the company, which restricts the wheelbase of the Kia EV9 to 3,100 mm. The same platform underpins the other Kia EV6 and the sister company's Ioniq 5 EV.

Kia EV9 concept: Design

Coming to the design, the Kia EV9 features an aggressive face with a futuristic design. Moreover, it gets a unique blanked-out panel with LED lights and a Z-shaped headlamp cluster. However, the body design follows the traditional boxy design generally seen in SUVs. A similar design moves to the rear end with sharp edges and merges into the rear with vertical LED tail lamps and a visibly heavy bumper.

Kia EV9 concept: Interiors

Talking about the features of the Kia EV9, as you might expect from such a vehicle, it gets a futuristic layout with sustainable materials. The interiors of the concept EV will have materials like natural wool yarns, fishnet debris, recycled plastic, and plant-based extracts. To make it more appealing, the car will have ambient LED lighting with a three-row layout.

Kia EV9 concept: Expected range, battery pack

The Kia EV9 concept will probably have a 77.4kWh battery pack. The battery pack is comparatively bigger than the one in the Kia EV6. The battery pack is expected to give a range of around 540 kms to the SUV. Considering the platform, it will get 800V electrical architecture capable of handling a 350 kW charge.