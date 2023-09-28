trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668265
BMW iX1 Electric SUV Launched In India Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh, Gets 440 Km Range

With a price tag of 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom) BMW iX1 electric SUV competes against the likes of Volvo XC40 Recharge, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6 in the Indian market.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BMW iX1 electric SUV has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that with this launch, the best-selling model has not only received a new life but also has become the brand-only model to have petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains. The German automaker has started taking bookings for the new electric SUV and the deliveries will begin from October 2023.

In terms of design, the BMW iX1 has a lot of similarities with its internal combustion engine cousin. However, there are a few differences as well like an 'i' moniker on the front grille. The electric vehicle holds the ground with tyres wrapped around 18-inch alloy wheels, and the car will be available in four monotone colours including black, white, silver, and grey.

The SUV's interior includes a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that runs on BMW's iDrive software. The interiors are coated in aluminum 'Mesheffect' with chrome highlight elements, and the digital information display is a 10.25-inch device. The SUV includes a 490-liter trunk area and a reclining back bench.

The iX1 electric SUV boasts features such as a panoramic sunroof, two-zone climate control, front seats with massage options, a 12-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system, six different ambient lighting styles, and two-zone climate control. The SUV also has automatic tailgate operation, parking assistance, and adaptive LED headlights.

Powering the BMW iX1 is a 66.4 kWh battery pack that gives energy to motors placed at each axle of the SUV giving it an AWD capability. With this setup, the car produces 313 hp and 494 Nm of peak torque. It makes the car capable of going from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and gives it a top speed of 180 kmph. 

The BMW iX1 has a range of 440 km on a single charge. Once drained, the battery can be charged using an 11 kW AC charger from 0-100 percent in 6.3 hours. It also has an option of a 130 kW DC charger, which can charge the battery from 10-80 percent in 29 minutes.

