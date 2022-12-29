Bollywood actor Gul Panag buys Mahindra Zor Grand electric auto rickshaw worth Rs 3.50 lakh

Bollywood actress Gul Panag is one of the well-known auto enthusiasts in the film-making business. The actress is popular for her choices of vehicles and the way she uses them. She made the headlines for using a Royal Enfield Bullet at her wedding. Furthermore, she is the only actor to own a Mahindra Scorpio Getaway pickup truck. Now combining her auto enthusiasm with green mobility, the actor has bought a new Mahindra Zor Grand electric three-wheeler with a starting price of Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sharing the update on Twitter Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra electric, shared a picture of the electric auto rickshaw with Gul Panag posing with it. In the tweet, Suman wrote, "Welcome to our last mile family @GulPanag .. we are thrilled to have you as our customer and can’t wait to see what you accomplish with this silent electric workhorse."

Furthermore, Gul Panag shared a video in the comments of her driving the electric vehicle. It is to be noted that the Mahindra Zor Grand is one of the major electric vehicles offered in the commercial vehicle segment in India. With this vehicle, the company aims to improve last-mile connectivity with the vehicle.

You’d be surprised with the uses, it has for me, and are those like me, who run establishments that focus on clean energy. pic.twitter.com/UV3KotPT15 December 27, 2022

A 10.24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack powers a 12 kW electric motor inside the Zor Grand. The electric auto rickshaw has a maximum torque output of 50 Nm, which enables it to climb hilly routes without any significant problems. Although the Mahindra Zor Grand has a 153 km approved driving range, in practise, the three-wheeler would travel about 100 kilometres on a single charge. The Zor Grand's maximum speed is 50 kmph, and the batteries can be fully charged in 4 hours.

Besides, Gul Panag also owns multiple Mahindra cars like Mahindra Thar and Mahindra Alturas G4. In addition, there are other vehicles in her garage like BMW F650 Funduro, Royal Enfield, Triumph Bonneville T120, and Jawa 42,