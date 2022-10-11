BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled in India with 521 km range, bookings OPEN

BYD, the Chinese EV maker has expanded its presence in India with the unveiling of the more accessible BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, which is all set to be launched in the coming days in the domestic market. BYD has opened the bookings of the Atto 3 in India today (October 11) and the electric SUV gets an ARAI certified range of 521 km on a single charge. The automaker earlier entered India with the BYD e6 electric MPV, offering the electric MPV to fleet owners initially and later opening it for private buyers as well. The BYD Atto 3 is expected to give a tough competition to its rivals, which includes the likes of Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric.

BYD Atto 3 EV: Exterior

The BYD Atto 3 is already sold in international markets and will be offered in India without any changes. This means, the BYD Atto 3 India-spec EV will have a thick chrome horizontal strip, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, vertical air intakes, dual-tone alloy wheels, connected LED taillights, among other stylish features, making it look modern and sleek. Inside, the cabin gets a two-tone grey and blue theme.

BYD Atto 3 EV: Features

In terms of features, the BYD Atto 3, like most of the Chinese automakers, offers multiple segment leading gadgets. It gets a rotatable 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, digital instrument console, automatic climate control, powered seats, and most likely ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) based technologies such as lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert among others.

BYD Atto 3 EV: Range

The BYD Atto 3 gets two battery packs internationally - the standard variant is available with a 50 kWh battery pack, and there's a larger 60.5 kWh battery pack also with range upto 521 km on a single charge (ARAI certified). Both the models get an output of 200 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, with a claimed 0-100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds.

BYD Atto 3 EV: Price

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is competing the Rs 20 lakh segment with SUVs like Tata Nexon MAX, MG ZS EV among others. However, it can undercut several rivals for the entry level variant.