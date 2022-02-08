Crayon Motors launches e-scooter Snow+, prices start at Rs 64,000

On February 8, the electric two-wheeler scooter startup, Crayon Motors launched a low-speed electric scooter Snow+ with a price starting at Rs 64,000. Snow+ is available at 100 retail locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, among others, Crayon Motors said.

Snow+ is designed for light mobility needs with a top speed of 25 kmph and is available in three colours: red, white, and yellow. It comes with a 250-watt motor, the company said in a statement. The scooter comes with features, such as central locking, USB charging for mobile, central locking, and anti-theft and navigation (GPS), besides a digital speedometer, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Crayon Motors Co-founder and Director Mayank Jain said, "The scooter packs a punch and is aimed at providing the best service and is sure to give you a comfortable ride." He added, "Low-speed e-scooters are a reasonable purchase for rider's daily commutes within the city. Customer’s expectations are met by these scooters, which provide them with a cost-effective and pleasurable travel experience with no fuss."

He further said that while the company is starting with low-speed e-scooters, it is progressing towards high-speed. The company said it will announce two new high-speed models by the end of the month.

