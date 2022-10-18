Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces to install 100 electric vehicle charging station in next two months

After installing 1,000 EV charging stations to push electric vehicle usage in the national capital in October itself, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today announced that 100 electric vehicle charging stations will be installed within the next two months. Kejriwal further said that the facilities would include battery swapping points. Delhi CM inaugurated 11 charging stations today. The ambitious Delhi Electric Vehicles policy, introduced in August 2020, aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 25 percent of total sales by 2024. Delhi CM further pointed out that earlier, battery swapping points and charging stations were different, but now these stations have been clubbed together.

"Earlier, battery swapping points and charging stations were different but these have now been clubbed together. These 11 stations have 73 charging points. In the next two months, Delhi will get 100 charging stations," he said.

When asked about the show cause notice issued to Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah, Kejriwal said, "The Cabinet appointed him and only the Cabinet can question him."

The Delhi government's planning department on Monday issued a show cause notice to Shah over charges of "misusing public office" by acting as the "official spokesperson" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sources said.

The action came following a complaint by BJP leader and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma. The Aam Aadmi Party has termed the notice "yet another attack on the Delhi government due to its rising graph in Gujarat."

The government has completed the installation of 1,000 Electric Vehicles (EV) charging points under the facility in less than a year. This includes 682 charging points installed at 315 locations by BRPL, 150 charging points installed at 70 locations by BYPL, and 168 charging points installed at 50 locations by TPDDL.

(With inputs from PTI)