Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to flag off 100 electric buses next week: Officials

The Delhi government is likely to flag off nearly 100 electric buses next week, officials said on May 18. The government has received a batch of over 100 electric buses which will soon roll down the city roads, they said. Nearly a hundred of these are fully integrated and will be flagged off next week while the remaining are still being integrated, officials said. At present, there are two e-bus depots to house these vehicles -- Mundela Kalan and Rohini Sector 37.

Mundela Kalan is Delhi's first fully electrified bus depot situated on 4.57 acres of land and has 32 DC fast EV chargers installed with additional facilities like three guardrooms and four service pits and two dry pits, officials said.

Similarly, the Rohini sec 37 depot, the second fully electrified bus depot spread over seven acres of land, has 48 DC fast EV chargers proposed with 25 already commissioned, officials said. The additional facilities include four service pits and two dry pits. Delhi Transport Corporation's first electric bus was flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in January.

The chief minister had said 300 more such buses will soon join the public transport in the city. Terming the flag off as the beginning of an era of the environment-friendly public transport system in the capital, the chief minister had said 2000 electric buses will be procured by the government in the coming years.

The first e-bus in the DTC fleet had come with zero tailpipe emissions. The electric buses have kneeling ramps for differently-abled passengers and special pink seats for women passengers. The bus is also equipped with CCTV cameras, two-way central command and control centre (CCC) at Kashmere Gate, 10 panic buttons on each bus, and a hooter.

The Delhi government last week approved the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its public transportation fleet.

(With inputs from PTI)

