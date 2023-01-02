Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to flag-off 50 new Electric Buses under DTC today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 50 electric buses from Rajghat Depot today (January 2, 2022). These 50 buses will join the existing fleet of electric low floor electric buses in Delhi to replace old diesel and CNG buses. The 12-metre low floor buses are equipped with modern amenities like GPS, Live Tracking, AC, CCTV cameras among others. The buses will run from Rajghat Depot, Rohini Sector 37 Depot and Mundhela Kalan Depot under Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), as mentioned by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in one of his tweets.

दिल्लीवासियों को नए साल का तोहफा!



आज CM श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी राजघाट डिपो से 50 नई इलेक्ट्रिक बसों को हरी झंडी दिखा कर रवाना करेंगे।



सभी को बधाइयाँl pic.twitter.com/5Psv8Poovh — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) January 2, 2023

Earlier, Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has signed an agreement with its fully owned subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. for operation of 1500 electric buses in the city of New Delhi. As part of the agreement, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. will supply, operate and maintain 1500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period 12 years. Tata Starbus EV is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features for sustainable and comfortable commute.

Commenting on the announcement, Shilpa Shinde, IAS, Managing Director, Delhi Transport Corporation said, “We are pleased to have signed an agreement for the largest order of 1500 electric buses in Delhi. This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city. The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will greatly help in improving the city’s air quality. The new buses will also immensely benefit the commuters with its ultra-modern features and comfortable seating.”