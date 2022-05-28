The Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government in Delhi has announced that close to 1 lakh commuters travelled on their newly launched electric bus service in the last three days. The Delhi govt launched electric bus services in the City after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 150 e-buses on May 24. A three day free travel for everyone was also announced from May 24 to 26 to promote clean mobility. According the government's data, the e-buses have received a bumper response from Delhiites and out of 1 lakh travellers, 40 per cent were women.

.@ArvindKejriwal Govt's e-buses get Bumper Response from Delhiites ▪️1 LAKH commuters hop on Delhi's brand new Electric Buses for Free in 3 days ▪️Social media flooded with selfies of commuters for the #iRideEBus campaign Share your selfie to win an iPad pic.twitter.com/IZ7QuQNHYt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 27, 2022

About 12 thousand people travelled on the first day on 24 May, followed by 28 thousand people on May 25. Along with this, on May 26, about 52 thousand people travelled for free. MLAs, along with the top brass of the Delhi, took rides in the e-buses over the last three days to witness & review the facilities as well.

The biggest feature of electric buses is that they are pollution free and along with zero emission, these buses are zero noise. In addition, they are equipped with GPS devices, ramps for the differently-abled, panic buttons, CCTV cameras and other security related facilities.

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses; free travel for 3 days

Out of 150 busses, 51 are running from the Mundelakan depot, and 99 buses are running from Rohini Sector-37 depot.

CM Arvind Kejriwal had also kicked off a selfie competition to spread the word about the e-buses by taking a selfie in the new electric bus fleet. This competition will run till 30th June. The selfie contest is being run on social media, where passengers will post a selfie while travelling in an electric bus. The three most liked and shared contestants will be selected for felicitation by the Delhi Government and will get an iPad as a reward.

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute