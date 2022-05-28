हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi government's new electric buses a hit among commuters, about 1 lakh travelled in 3 days

MLAs, along with the top brass of the Delhi, took rides in the electric buses over the last three days to witness and review the facilities as well. 

Delhi government&#039;s new electric buses a hit among commuters, about 1 lakh travelled in 3 days
Image for representation

The Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government in Delhi has announced that close to 1 lakh commuters travelled on their newly launched electric bus service in the last three days. The Delhi govt launched electric bus services in the City after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 150 e-buses on May 24. A three day free travel for everyone was also announced from May 24 to 26 to promote clean mobility. According the government's data, the e-buses have received a bumper response from Delhiites and out of 1 lakh travellers, 40 per cent were women.

About 12 thousand people travelled on the first day on 24 May, followed by 28 thousand people on May 25. Along with this, on May 26, about 52 thousand people travelled for free. MLAs, along with the top brass of the Delhi, took rides in the e-buses over the last three days to witness & review the facilities as well. 

The biggest feature of electric buses is that they are pollution free and along with zero emission, these buses are zero noise. In addition, they are equipped with GPS devices, ramps for the differently-abled, panic buttons, CCTV cameras and other security related facilities.

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses; free travel for 3 days

Out of 150 busses, 51 are running from the Mundelakan depot, and 99 buses are running from Rohini Sector-37 depot.

CM Arvind Kejriwal had also kicked off a selfie competition to spread the word about the e-buses by taking a selfie in the new electric bus fleet. This competition will run till 30th June. The selfie contest is being run on social media, where passengers will post a selfie while travelling in an electric bus. The three most liked and shared contestants will be selected for felicitation by the Delhi Government and will get an iPad as a reward. 

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi electric busbus serviceElectric bus
Next
Story

Cancelling booking of Kia EV6 costs a bomb too: Has cancellation charge of Rs 50,000

Must Watch

PT2M12S

Namaste India: Russia is now preparing to use old guns