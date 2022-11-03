topStoriesenglish
Delhi Pollution: Top 5 electric scooters to buy in India - Ola S1, Hero Vida V1 and more

Like every year, Delhi-NCR is struggling with high AQI levels and buying an electric scooter can be your contribution in reducing pollution in the capital region.

 

Nov 03, 2022

The people of national capital region of India, Delhi-NCR is struggling to breathe fresh air due to high levels of Pollution. A common person, although wants to contribute to the cause of saving the environment, sadly has limited options. A couple of years back, a paradigm shift in the Indian automotive industry started to develop in the form of a transition from ICE vehicles to EVs. The appetite shown by the Indian buyers for electric two-wheelers is relatively higher than that of electric cars due to low ticket price, and infrastructure problems. While India has many electric scooters on offer, most of them are cheap kits imported from China and sold in India with different brand badges. However, there are few credible India-made scooters as well. Here’s a list of the top 5 electric scooters to buy in India to help reduce pollution in Delhi-NCR and across India.

1. Hero Vida V1

The newest entry into the Indian electric scooter market is the Hero Vida V1 EV. The electric scooter comes in two variants - Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus and is part of Hero Motocorp family and not the Hero electric family. Both of these versions feature a top speed of 80 kmph, while it can charge at a pace of 1.2 km/min. Talking about the prices, the Vida V1 Plus is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh, while the Vida V1 Pro has an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.59 lakh.

2. Ola S1/ S1 Pro/ S1 Air

The Ola S1 is an electric scooter, which managed to grab a lot of attention for itself. This electric scooter is available in three forms - Ola S1, Ola S1 Air and Ola S1 Pro. Recently, the Ola Electric became the first company in India to breach the 20,000 EV sales mark in a month. The Ola S1 Air is the most affordable version which will be available to the buyers from 2023. 

3. Ather 450X

The Ather 450X is currently on sale in its 3rd-gen rendition and the electric scooter gets a claimed range of 146 km. As per the brand, the true range comes down to around 105 km. Moreover, the scooter can do 0-40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. Also, it has a top speed of 80 kmph. The Ather 450X electric scooter is priced at Rs 1.55 lakh, while its cheaper variant - Ather 450 Plus retails for Rs 1.34 lakh.

4. TVS iQube

In the electric scooter space, the TVS iQube is one of the most potent offerings, in terms of after-sales service, if nothing else. It comes in two variants - iQube and iQube S. While the former is priced at Rs 1.63 lakh, the latter is priced at Rs 1.71 lakh. The iQube has a top speed of 82 kmph, whereas its claimed range stands at 145 km.

5. Bajaj Chetak Electric

Bajaj Chetak is a brand name every Indian knows as the most prominent and popular scooter brands from the yesteryears. While Bajaj discontinued the brand to make way fro motorcycles, amidst the electric revolution, the Indian automaker has relaunched it in an electric form. Bajaj Chetak gets a range of 90 kilometres with the battery rated to last for 70,000 kilometres or 7 years. The battery can be charged upto 25 percent in only an hour, with a full charge taking upto 5 hours.

