'Electric Buses Can Change The World': US Ambassador To India Eric Garcetti

US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, recently took a ride in an electric bus in New Delhi and said that such modes of public transport "can change the world!". India and the United States have joined forces to launch as many as 10,000 electric buses across the country, bringing about a significant transformation in India's public transportation system, reported ANI. The two countries entered into partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden State visit to the US earlier this year.

"We know that electric buses can change the world. They are quieter and cleaner. They help us reduce our carbon and give us a future where our planet will be livable. It is one of the reasons, the US Govt is working together with our friends in the Govt of India to get more electric buses on the streets of Indian cities quicker. We have launched an initiative to help 10,000 electric buses be on Indian streets...," Garcetti told ANI.

"Together, through the 75+ years of the U.S.-India partnership, we've enhanced electricity access, supported energy institutions, & reduced millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions. The deployment of 10,000 electric buses reinforces our commitment to #cleanenergy. We are paving the way for cleaner cities, fresher air, & healthier lives. Come, let’s take a ride together!" Garcetti wrote in X.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal further said the electric buses in the national capital are more than just vehicles and are, in fact, "a step towards a cleaner, quieter, and greener future". He also thanked the US Ambassador for his support for green and sustainable transportation. "Delhi's electric buses are more than just vehicles; they're a step towards a cleaner, quieter, and greener future," the Delhi CM posted further.

Taking to his official handle on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, "Hope you enjoyed the ride H.E. @ericgarcetti @USAmbIndia. Your recognition of the revolutionary power of electric buses is inspiring. Thank you for your DTC bus experience and your support of our unwavering commitment to green and sustainable transportation."