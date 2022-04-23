Elon Musk, Herbert Diess appreciate rivals Volkswagen, Tesla on EV efforts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess were seen appreciating each other for the work they have done to give the Electric vehicle segment a push. Diess appeared at an auto show and spoke highly of Tesla and its growth in the EV segment.

“We are second worldwide. Tesla is quite ahead currently, and I have to admit they are taking more risks than we can. He is now building a plant in Berlin. It’s 200km from our plant and I think it’s very healthy for us to have a new competitor,” said Diess during a show.

Musk replied to Diess saying he deserves a lot of credit for moving Volkswagen rapidly towards electrification. Diess further replied saying "Thanks Elon for always thinking out of the box and for strengthening the market capitalisation of our industry and helping to cut through Germany's bureaucracy."

Though Tesla and Volkswagen are in a tight EV race, the respective CEOs have been admirers of each other’s work in the four-wheeler EV segment. Tesla stays strong at number one position in the EV segment followed by Volkswagen at number two.

In the first quarter of this year, Tesla has sold 3,10,048 units globally at a growth rate of 70 percent. Meanwhile, Volkswagen sold 99,100 units, registering 65 percent growth, but marks one-third growth as compared to Tesla.

