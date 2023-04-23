topStoriesenglish2598111
NewsElectric Vehicles
TESLA

Elon Musk-Led Tesla Wins Lawsuit Blaming Autopilot System For Car Crash

The Jury found that the probable cause of the electric vehicle crash in Spring, Texas, involving a Tesla Model S, was the driver's excessive speed and failure to control his car.

Last Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 09:04 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Elon Musk-Led Tesla Wins Lawsuit Blaming Autopilot System For Car Crash

In some relief for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, jurors in an Autopilot-related 2019 crash in the US have given the verdict in favour of the electric car company. The jury in the California state court awarded plaintiff Justine Hsu, who sued Tesla in 2020, no damages, reports The Verge. The jurors found that the Tesla Autopilot software "wasn`t at fault in a crash where the car turned into a median on a city street while Autopilot was engaged".

Tesla is under intense scrutiny for its Autopilot and its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance features. In February, Tesla received a clean chit from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model S Autopilot system in 2021.

Also read: Indian Army's Old Maruti Gypsy Converted Into Electric Vehicle To Be Showcased For First Time

The US transportation agency determined that the "probable cause of the Spring, Texas, electric vehicle crash was the driver`s excessive speed and failure to control his car".

As for Autopilot, the NTSB determined it wasn`t in use because the system is not programmed to not go faster than 30 mph on the street the Tesla last travelled. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also investigating self-driving claims made by Musk.

The SEC probe is to determine if the electric car-maker flouted its rules in promoting its full-self driving (FSD) and Autopilot software. In February, Tesla paused the rollout of its Full Self-Driving beta software in the US and Canada following a recall of the system.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?