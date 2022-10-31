Elon Musk's Twitter takeover making automakers uncomfortable? Citroen takes a dig at Tesla-maker

Elon Musk is in the news again, and this time around, for taking charge as the new Twitter head. The Tesla founder has taken over Twitter, and he will now be heading the social media platform. Resultantly, other automakers are anticipated to show their concerns or at least take a dig at Musk for the same. After all, they too use Twitter to make announcements to the public or to connect with consumers about their concerns. Citroen, however, has turned out to be the first automotive OEM to take a funny jibe at the Tesla owner. Citroen tweeted, “Hello to the social media platform owned by one of our competitors.”

The Citroen’s tweet certainly shows the fear that other automotive manufacturers have, since the platform is now owned by one of their competitors. Although, all of its being showcased in a funny way. The French car brand is not a direct competitor of Tesla, as it still keeps away from the US electric vehicle market. However, being operated under Stellantis’ umbrella, the company is planning to enter the space as the Tesla in the old continent.

As of now, Citroen is selling multiple electric vehicles in the European market, namely, ë-C4, ë-Berlingo, ë-C4 X, and My Ami EV. Also, the company has taken the wraps off the new Oli EV Concept, which is a truck made out of recycled materials.

In fact, this isn’t the first time that Citroen has tried to take a dig at the Citroen. The French brand displayed a message on the billboard, “Sorry Elon, the only way to get one is to buy us." The message was put on display to showcase Musk’s desire to take over other businesses. This happened soon after Tesla CEO Elon Musk closed the deal for Twitter for 44 billion US dollars.