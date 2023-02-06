EV Maker BYD Auto Delivers First Batch of 340 Atto 3 Electric SUV Across India

BYD, the electric vehicle maker, announced that it has delivered the first batch of over 340 BYD Atto 3 premium electric SUVs in the month of January 2023. These EVs were part of the dealer dispatch last month and will be handed over to its customers pan India. The BYD Atto 3 was launched in India recently at a starting price of Rs 33.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). The electric SUV has received around 2,000 since its bookings, which began on October 11, 2022. BYD India plans to expand its dealer footprint to 53 by the end of this year.

As a global model, 252,251 units of BYD Atto 3 were sold in just 11 months globally since its launch in various countries and regions. In January 2023 itself, 23,231 units of BYD Atto 3 were sold globally in a single month, gaining good traction among customers.

It is equipped with the ultra-safe Blade Battery and the born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0). This electric SUV is available in 4 colours: Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue. At the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023, BYD also debuted a Limited Edition BYD Atto 3 in an exclusive Forest Green shade at Rs 34.49 lakhs (Ex-showroom Delhi), which is also now available for bookings/deliveries.

The SUV provides fast charging from 0% to 80% within 50 minutes, a certified range 480km as per NEDC standard and 521km according to ARAI tests with a higher battery capacity of 60.48kWh, and a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7.3 seconds.

The BYD Atto 3 also features L2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) called BYD Dipilot, 7 airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch (32.5cm) adaptive rotating suspension electronic pad, 360° holographic transparent imaging system, NFC card key, the Vehicle to Load (VTOL) mobile power station and other leading configuration, making this car competitive in the market.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce deliveries of our first-born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0) premium electric SUV in India. We have been receiving incredible response for the BYD ATTO 3 e-SUV from customers. The excitement and enthusiasm to own and drive the sporty and feature rich BYD ATTO 3 is exuberant. The customer feedback and interest make us confident of capturing the Indian electric vehicle segment at a faster pace than we could have thought of.”