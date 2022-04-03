हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Electric bus

EV maker EKA unveils its first e-bus E9 in India; Check pics

This new battery-electric bus promises to provide sustainability and profitability to all stakeholders due to its lower Total Cost of Ownership than conventional buses powered by internal combustion engines, officials said.

mage Source: Pinnacle Industries

A new electric bus, the E9, was introduced on April 02 by EKA, a commercial electric vehicle manufacturer which is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries. With Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of EKA and Pinnacle Industries Limited, the e-bus was unveiled at the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave (AFC) by Maharashtra's Minister for Tourism and Environment, Aaditya Thackeray.

EKA E9 is powered by a 200 KW electric motor, that offers faster acceleration, more horsepower, greater traction power and along with 17 percent gradeability to tackle any terrain and a regenerative braking system,, the company said in a statement.

"India's decarbonisation policy relies heavily on the electrification of commercial vehicles, public transportation, and notably the bus industry. First electric bus EKA E9 has been unveiled today in order to help communities meet their zero-emissions goals" Mehta said.

In a statement, he added, "With the new EKA E9, we have created a worldwide platform for clean, efficient, and lucrative public transportation to fulfil the expanding demand on significant markets that are ready for the change to electric mobility."

Organised by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), in association with Maratha Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the conclave is an initiative of the Maharashtra Government.

EKA said its first battery-electric bus features a new streamlined vehicle design, maximized power and range and with a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) lower than existing Internal Combustion engine powered buses, the new vehicle promises to deliver sustainability and profitability to all stakeholders.

With inputs from PTI

