Exclusive Conversation With Rajeev Chaba On MG Comet EV, Electric Vehicles And More

We got in touch with Rajeev Chaba, MD, MG Motor India to discuss the launch of MG Comet EV and electric vehicles in general, in an exclusive conversation with Zee News.

Written By  Arjit Garg|Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 07:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MG Motor India, the British-Chinese automaker with 99 years of legacy has recently launched MG Comet EV in India at a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The MG Comet EV is the smallest and most affordable electric car in India, aimed to create a new segment of personal electric mobility in the country. It's also the second electric car from the automaker after the MG ZS EV, a mid-size electric car. With the launch of the MG Comet EV, the company aims to achieve 30 percent market share in the EV space this year, as mentioned by Rajeev Chaba, MD, MG Motor India. He further discussed about the EVs in India among other things, in an exclusive conversation with Zee News. Here's an excerpt:

Watch Video: In Conversation With Rajeev Chaba, MD, MG Motor India

Idea Behind MG Comet EV

USP of MG Comet EV

Electric Vehicles In India

