Exclusive: Future EV Charging Technologies That Will Drive Electric Vehicle Adoption In India

As electric vehicles (EVs) continuously gaining popularity and their penetration is rising by the day, it has become indispensable to improve charging infrastructure equipped with the latest technology. This will further accelerate the adoption and facilitate the accomplishment of green mobility targets. The segment and consumers are getting the necessary impetus thanks to the evolving charging technology. The advancement in technology is constantly boosting charging process by making it faster, simpler, and more comfortable, and most importantly, seeing a promising future for EVs.

Some upcoming state-of-the-art charging technologies are anticipated to revolutionise the charging industry, eliminate the charging woes, and encourage adoption. These innovations will enable vehicle owners to charge their EVs quickly and for less money. Let's explore some cutting-edge charging solutions that will drive growth in the EV segment.

Wireless charging

Wireless EV charging employ inductive charging technology. Electricity is transmitted either by electric fields using capacitive coupling between metal electrodes (capacitive charging) or by magnetic fields using inductive coupling between coils of wire (inductive charging). The most extensively utilised wireless technology is inductive charging. To start charging, drivers only need to park their EV above the charging pad.

The users don’t require to leave their vehicle to deal with complicated connectors, bulky cables, or a diﬀicult-to-use user interface to process payments. This very technology makes the charging simple and improve end-user experience. In comparison to conventional charging stations, wireless charging is more convenient, interoperable, and resistant to any kind of damages.

Pop-up pavement chargers

Pop-up EV chargers are one of the futuristic charging solutions that could lessen street clutter. It springs out of the pavement when activated remotely using a smartphone app. When not in use, it retracts into the earth like a bollard. In order to reduce the amount of pavement that needs to be dug up to fit them, installations will be in clusters rather than as individual charge points. This charging technology will eﬀectively reduce the space requirement to develop charging stations.

Lamp-post charging

Lamp-posts are an under-used resources which can oﬀer a lot if they are turned into smart points. This is being done today. Lamp-posts can function as Wi-Fi connectivity hubs and EV charging points where excess energy can be used for charging purposes. Again, this technology enables us to use existing infrastructure which can significantly reduce the costs of developing a charging station. Most importantly, lamp-posts are available across the cities which oﬀer an excellent opportunity to boost EV charging infrastructure.

Electrified roads

Electrified roads will enable drivers to charge their EV during the ride. The vehicle detects the electrical rail fixed in the road and start charging the battery automatically. This technology is going to save enormous amount of time that is spent by drivers at a charging station during charging process.

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) and Vehicle-to-X (V2X) technology

This technology enables EVs interaction with the power grid and establish a two-way energy-flow system, in which excess energy from an EV is sent to the grid and vice-versa. In fact, EVs function as a mobile storage unit and improve the grid’s capacity and supply and demand scenario. The technology also allows EV charging through the grid’s power. This prevents energy wastage as well as save money for vehicle owners. V2X is based on the concept of V2G only, in which energy flow will be ensured between EVs and other energy sources such as home, building, farm, etc.

These technologies will have a significant impact on the EV industry in terms of propelling adoption while facilitating the development of requisite charging infrastructure at a reduced cost and land requirements. The segment requires to work on quick implementation of these technologies and allow consumers to reap the true advantage of an EV.

This article is authored by Mr PM Singh, Chief Technology Officer, EVSE (Charging) Business R&D, Exicom.