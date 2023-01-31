topStoriesenglish2567717
NewsElectric Vehicles
FORD MUSTANG MACH E

Ford Mustang Mach-E Electric Vehicle Priced Slashed After Tesla Trims Prices

The price of a base rear-wheel-drive standard range of Ford Mustang Mach-E will drop by $900, and the electric sportscar will now cost $45,995 from $46,895. 

Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 01:07 PM IST|Source: AP

Trending Photos

Ford Mustang Mach-E Electric Vehicle Priced Slashed After Tesla Trims Prices

Ford is cutting prices on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV by as much as $6,000 just weeks after market leader Tesla took similar steps. The Detroit automaker is increasing production of the Mach-E this year and is taking advantage of streamlined costs to reduce prices across the board, it said Monday. Although Ford didn't mention Tesla in its statement, the Dearborn, Michigan, company said the price cuts are part of Ford's plan to keep the SUV competitive in a fast-changing market. "We are not going to cede ground to anyone," said Marin Gjaja, Chief Customer Officer of Ford Model e, the company's electric vehicle unit.

The price of a base rear-wheel-drive standard range Mach-E will drop $900, from $46,895 to $45,995. The top-end GT extended range will fall $5,900, from $69,895 to $63,995. The prices don't include shipping, government fees or taxes.

On Jan. 13, Tesla Inc. Slashed prices dramatically on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest.

The company dropped prices nearly 20% in the United States on some versions of the Model Y SUV, its top seller. That cut will make more versions of the Model Y eligible for a $7,500 electric-vehicle tax credit, which will be available through March. Tesla also reduced the base price of the Model 3, its least expensive model, by about 6%.

The cuts were in response to slowing demand and Tesla's sagging stock price. Ford said customers who ordered Mach Es and are awaiting delivery will automatically get the lower prices. The company will reach out directly to those who already have their vehicles with a sale date after Jan.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'